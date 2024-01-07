US corporate bond issuance to slow after strong start to 2024

US corporate bond market issuance is projected to slow next week from a hectic start to the year after economic data sent mixed signals on Friday but tempered expectations of an interest rate cut in March.

The first week of 2024 saw nearly $59 billion in high-grade bond issuance, beating forecasts of $50 billion to $55 billion.

The rush was led by top-rated companies aiming to take advantage of relatively lower borrowing costs due to a tightening of credit spreads, the premium charged over Treasuries, and decline in Treasury yields at the end of 2023.

They were met with strong demand as investors aimed to lock in yields that may not be available if the Federal Reserve starts to cut US interest rates later this year.

But economic data releases on Friday sent mixed signals and led to sharp moves in Treasury yields. Yields hit three-week highs early in the trading session and then nosedived, taking the 10-year Treasury back below 4%.