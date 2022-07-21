July 22 2022

    Dollar hits record Tk 102.4 as shortage intensifies

    The US dollar has soared to record Tk 102.4 on the open market as the Bangladeshi taka has lost more of its value amid a shortage of the foreign currency due to high import costs.

    As exports and falling remittances have not been enough to fill in the gap created by the imports amid global price rises triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, the taka has been losing its value against the dollar.

    On Thursday, the inter-bank exchange rate of the dollar was Tk 94.45, up by Tk 0.5 from Wednesday. The rate was Tk 86.2 in April.  

    The difference between the inter-bank exchange rate and that of the open market reached Tk 8.5.

    The shortage on Thursday forced the central bank to sell $70 million to the banks at Tk 94.45 each dollar, said Serajul Islam, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Bank.

    Md Aminur Rahman, a director of Janata Money Exchange at Paltan, said, “We faced pressure from dollar sales in the morning. We sold it at Tk 102 in the afternoon and  Tk 102.4 afterwards.”

    “The price of the dollar has soared because the demand has increased while supply has fallen,” said Hasibur Rahman, manager of City Money Changer in Gulshan.

    Bangladesh adopted a floating exchange rate system in 2003 to effectively integrate with the global market.

    However, the central bank imposed tight control on the dollar exchange rate due to the massive depletion of the greenback it has in its coffer.

    Finally it reintroduced the floating exchange rate system in early June as part of efforts to stop the rapid devaluation of the taka and save its foreign currency reserves, but the taka’s fall has continued with no sign of an end to the volatility in the international market.

