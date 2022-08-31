US 'won't object' to oil imports from Russia: PM's energy adviser

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister’s adviser on power, energy and mineral resources, believes the United States will not stand in the way of Bangladesh purchasing fuel from Russia in the face of a volatile global oil market.

In a media briefing at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday, Chowdhury said his view on the matter was based on his recent meeting with Jose Fernandez, US under secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment.

Russia has been hit by a raft of sanctions by the US and its Western allies after launching its military offensive in Ukraine in February. The ramifications of the war and the ensuing sanctions have been marked, as the prices of fertilisers, fuel, gas and food have soared around the world.