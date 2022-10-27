Bangladesh Bank begins formal talks with IMF on lending deal

The central bank is holding discussions on a prospective lending programme with the International Monetary Fund in Dhaka.

The formal talks began with a meeting between Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal and the IMF delegation at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Motijheel on Thursday.

Several meetings centring a reported $4.5 billion in loans are scheduled to take place throughout the day, during which Bangladesh Bank officials will present an overall picture of the economy using various indicators.

The discussions will focus on reserve management, foreign exchange rates and economic projections for the ongoing fiscal 2022-23, according to officials.