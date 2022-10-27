    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Bank begins formal talks with IMF on lending deal

    The IMF has sent a staff mission to Dhaka for talks on a future lending programme and access to a new longer-term facility

    The central bank is holding discussions on a prospective lending programme with the International Monetary Fund in Dhaka.

    The formal talks began with a meeting between Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal and the IMF delegation at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Motijheel on Thursday.

    Several meetings centring a reported $4.5 billion in loans are scheduled to take place throughout the day, during which Bangladesh Bank officials will present an overall picture of the economy using various indicators.

    The discussions will focus on reserve management, foreign exchange rates and economic projections for the ongoing fiscal 2022-23, according to officials.

    According to Dhaka’s proposed credit request schedule, Bangladesh has requested $1.5 billion annually over the next three fiscal years under the global lender’s new Resilience and Sustainability Facility. And, the conditions for access under the RSF could also be explored on Thursday, central bank officials said.

    On Wednesday, the IMF delegation began a 15-day visit by holding talks with finance ministry officials on economic and financial reforms and policies, with an eye to a future lending programme and access to a new longer-term facility.

    The objective of the mission is to make progress towards a staff-level agreement on a prospective Extended Credit Facility or Extended Fund Facility programme, and access under the RSF in the coming months.

    Reuters earlier reported Bangladesh will need a regular IMF-supported programme such as a stand-by agreement or an extended fund facility to be able to get this new type of financing. RSF funds are capped at 150 percent of a country's quota or, in Bangladesh's case, a maximum of $1 billion.

    Bangladesh can take up to $7 billion in loans in total from the IMF facilities, according to Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of the central bank.

    He said Bangladesh sought loans for budget support to get the funds quickly because the IMF clears these funds at a time while funds for projects are cleared gradually. Rouf believes the loans from the IMF will help Bangladesh tackle the ongoing shortage of dollars.

