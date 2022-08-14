Government to sell rice at Tk 15 per kg under FFP for the poor from Sept 1

The government will start selling rice at Tk 15 per kg in a countrywide campaign under the Food Friendly Programme, or FFP, from September 1.

Confirming that the government has an adequate amount of rice stockpiled for the rest of the year, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said the government has also decided to allocate two tonnes of rice instead of a single tonne to all 2,013 registered dealers under the open-market sales, or OMS, programme.