China's economy perks up but property crisis worsens

China's economy showed surprising resilience in August, with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales shoring up the recovery from the effects of COVID and heatwaves, but a deepening property slump weighed on the outlook.

The better-than-expected figures show the world's second-largest economy is gaining some steam, after narrowly escaping a contraction in the June quarter and lifting recovery prospects slightly for the rest of the year.

Industrial output grew 4.2% in August from a year earlier, the fastest pace since March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). That beat a 3.8% increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and July's 3.8% expansion.

Retail sales rose 5.4% from a year ago, the fastest pace in six months and also beating forecasts for 3.5% growth and the 2.7% gain in July.

"This is due to a lower base for comparison – the delta wave was weighing on economic activity in August 2021," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, a China economist at Capital Economics.

Although the upbeat data lifts some of the gloom hanging over the sluggish recovery, which had been clouded by weak trade data and slow credit growth, Evans-Pritchard does not expect the strength to sustain into September.