Bangladesh’s remittance inflow drops 5.87% in July

A day after the exchange rate of dollars for remittances was set at Tk 109, Bangladesh Bank revealed that inflows fell by 5.87 percent in July.

The inward remittance in July was $1.97 billion, down $120.31 million year-on-year, according to data released by the central bank on Wednesday.

Migrant workers from Bangladesh sent approximately $2.10 billion back home in July 2022.

However, the remittance inflow in July was still at its third-highest level since August 2022.

Remittances play a major role in Bangladesh to meet import costs. The amount has fluctuated in recent years, rising and falling at different times in the past few years.

Amid this volatility, FY23 started with a downward trend. But the end of the fiscal year saw an improvement.