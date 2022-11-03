Bangladesh to sign deals with 8 firms to widen LNG import option

The government has decided to sign deals with eight more international companies so that they can take part in the bidding to supply liquified natural gas or LNG to Bangladesh.
The number of companies listed for the bidding will increase to 24 once the deals are signed in line with a proposal cleared by a cabinet committee on Thursday.
Sayeed Mahbub Khan, an additional cabinet secretary, said Petrobangla placed the proposal to sign the master sales and purchase agreements, although Bangladesh has stopped buying LNG from the spot market because of dwindling dollar reserves and high prices.
The eight firms are LNG Japan Corporation, Socar Trading of the US, Posco International Corporation of South Korea, Qatar Energy Trading, Inpex Corporation of Japan, and Singapore's Pavilion Energy Trading and Supply, Petrochina International and PTT International.