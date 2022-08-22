India's headline inflation may ease below 6% by March: analysts

India's consumer inflation dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, but remained above the RBI's mandated target band of 2%-6% for a seventh straight month.

Despite signs of inflation having peaked in India, the outlook remains highly uncertain, members of the central bank's monetary policy committee said in their report.

Bringing retail price rise closer to RBI's target of 4% was essential to sustain economic growth over the medium term, the committee said.

Some analysts said a steep 50 basis points increase in repo rate was also possible next month.

"The possibility of a 50 bps hike in September can't be ruled out, if the (US) Fed delivers another 75 bps hike," Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank said in a note.

Earlier this month, the RBI raised the bank's key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.40%, its third increase in four months to curb rising price pressures.