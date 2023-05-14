    বাংলা

    Pakistan's external financing requirements for IMF deal unchanged

    There is no truth to reports that the IMF is asking Pakistan to raise $8 billion in fresh financing, IMF's resident representative in the country said

    Reuters
    Published : 14 May 2023, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 14 May 2023, 12:27 PM

    Pakistan's external financing requirements have not been changed in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over bailout funds, the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan said, denying local media reports that the Fund was seeking fresh financing.

    "There is no truth to reports that the IMF is asking Pakistan to raise $8 billion in fresh financing," Esther Pérez Ruiz said in a text message on Sunday.

    Pérez Ruiz said that external funding requirements had not changed throughout the discussions, under a review that would unlock $1.1 billion in financing for the cash-strapped South Asian nation as part of a $6.5 billion IMF package.

    A staff-level agreement on the review has been delayed since November, with nearly 100 days passed since the last staff level mission to Pakistan - the longest such delay since at least 2008.

    On Thursday, the Fund reiterated that obtaining commitments on external financing from friendly countries would be essential before the IMF approves the release of bailout funds.

    The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and China came to Pakistan's assistance in March and April with pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit.

    Pakistan's central bank reserves fell $74 mln to $4.38 billion, barely a month's worth of imports, according to data released on Thursday.

    Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said during a seminar on Thursday that Pakistan would not default, with or without the IMF, and that the country could not afford to take any additional harsh measures to accommodate the IMF.

    Pakistan has reversed course on implementing a fuel cross-subsidy that had raised concerns at the IMF.

    IMF Resident Representative Pérez Ruiz said that Pakistani authorities committed to the IMF during last month's spring meetings that they would not introduce the cross-subsidy scheme in fiscal year 2023 or beyond. She said the scheme was "typically regressive and prone to abuse".

    "The announced fuel cross-subsidy scheme raises new quasi-fiscal and balance of payments risks, and it is amenable to fraud," she said, in a separate text message.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Memon Mosque illuminated during sunset in Karachi, Pakistan Apr, 11, 2023.
    UAE confirms to IMF support of $1bn to Pakistan
    The commitment is one of the requirements that the fund has said it needs to move ahead on a months-long delayed bailout package to shore up the country's struggling economy
    Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a news conference to announce the economic survey of fiscal year 2016-2017, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017.
    Pakistan gets closer to IMF deal
    The United Arab Emirates confirms financial support of $1 billion to Pakistan, removing a key hurdle to securing the much-awaited bailout tranche
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    IMF flags risks to Bangladesh economy
    Persistent inflationary pressures, elevated volatility of global financial conditions, and slowdown in major advanced trading partners continue to weigh on growth
    The International Monetary Fund's logo is seen outside the global lender's headquarters in Washington, US, April 20, 2018.
    Pakistan needs more financing for successful bailout review: IMF
    The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and China came to Pakistan's assistance in March and April with pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury