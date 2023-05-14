Pakistan's external financing requirements for IMF deal unchanged

Pakistan's external financing requirements have not been changed in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over bailout funds, the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan said, denying local media reports that the Fund was seeking fresh financing.

"There is no truth to reports that the IMF is asking Pakistan to raise $8 billion in fresh financing," Esther Pérez Ruiz said in a text message on Sunday.

Pérez Ruiz said that external funding requirements had not changed throughout the discussions, under a review that would unlock $1.1 billion in financing for the cash-strapped South Asian nation as part of a $6.5 billion IMF package.