Tech pressure, Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed

Yellen holds a 1 pm Eastern virtual meeting on SVB with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg, Michael Hsu, acting Comptrolller of the Currency, and Mary Daly, president and CEO of the San Francisco Federal Reserve.

At 2:30 pm, Treasury issues a statement about confidence in regulators and the overall resilience of the US banking system.

Yellen heads to the White House, Brainard meets with her staff and holds Zoom calls in her wood-paneled office in the West Wing.

Some tech investors start offering cash to prop up their companies, others take to Twitter to push the Biden administration to act.

"Thousands of companies will fold or lay people off next week because of lack of access to accounts through no fault of their own," tweets former presidential candidate Andrew Yang in a typical message, asking Treasury to step in or risk "spreading financial contagion."

Late Friday, Treasury officials brief lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee; one Republican staffer seeks assurances the plans will not lead to more regulation.

The FDIC makes a record withdrawal of $40 billion from the Treasury General Account as it seizes control of Silicon Valley Bank, an amount many times larger than any previous draws.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Regulators learn a second bank, New York-based Signature, which had almost a quarter of its deposits from the cryptocurrency sector, is facing similar liquidity problems.

US Treasury staff hold virtual morning meetings, deciding to: 1) Look for a buyer; 2) provide a systemic risk exemption to protect depositors; 3) revamp the terms of a Fed facility to permit more borrowing.

Yellen meets again with Powell, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, and Gruenberg from the FDIC, and they agree to do all three. The rush is on to assure SVB's depositors that they can make payroll on Monday and get ahead of Asian markets opening on Sunday around 6 pm ET.