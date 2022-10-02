Bangladesh reduces LPG prices by Tk 3 per kg

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, or BERC, has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, used for cooking and powering vehicles, by nearly Tk 3 per kilogram for October.

This means, for a 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, consumers have to pay Tk 1,200, as the price stands at Tk 100.1 per kg, including VAT. The price of the cylinder is down Tk 35 from September.

The new price will be effective from 6 pm on Sunday, confirms BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil.

Saudi Aramco's CP price of propane and butane mix for October was set at $570 per tonne. In September, the price was $637 per tonne.