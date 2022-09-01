Bangladesh Bank instructs all to sell off or deposit in bank US dollars beyond $10,000 by Sept 30

The latest move comes in the wake of complaints that many are hoarding US dollars amid a supply crunch while the national bank tries to keep the currency available in the market in an effort to rein back its surging prices.

On Wednesday, the Bangladesh Bank sold $50 million at Tk 95 to meet the demands of banks.

Meanwhile, the maximum price of the currency peaked to Tk 109.75 in the open market on Wednesday, said Md Helal Shikder, general secretary of the Money Changer Association of Bangladesh.