    Bangladesh Bank instructs all to sell off or deposit in bank US dollars beyond $10,000 by Sept 30

    The latest move comes following complaints that many are hoarding dollars amid a supply crunch

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 August 2022, 07:52 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 07:52 PM

    The Bangladesh Bank has instructed individuals to sell off or deposit US dollars in excess of $10,000 by Sept 30 or face legal actions.

    In a statement on Wednesday, the central bank said keeping possession of foreign currency beyond limit is a punishable offence under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947.

    The latest move comes in the wake of complaints that many are hoarding US dollars amid a supply crunch while the national bank tries to keep the currency available in the market in an effort to rein back its surging prices.

    On Wednesday, the Bangladesh Bank sold $50 million at Tk 95 to meet the demands of banks.

    Meanwhile, the maximum price of the currency peaked to Tk 109.75 in the open market on Wednesday, said Md Helal Shikder, general secretary of the Money Changer Association of Bangladesh.

    However, Bangladesh Bank had earlier said in a circular that individuals travelling abroad can annually endorse $12,000 to their passport at a time, if needed.

    On the matter, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam said, “In that case, an individual has to deliver information on overseas hotel booking, flight fare details, etc. to the bank as evidence. Banks endorse the dollar to someone’s passport once the conditions are met.”

    Recently, the central bank adopted several policies to halt the upward trend of the US greenback. It capped the difference between dollar buying and selling rates at Tk 1 for the banks, while the foreign exchange companies can sell the greenback at a maximum of Tk 1.5 over the banks’ selling rate.

