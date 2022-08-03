Inflation eases to 7.48% in July as global commodity prices decline

Consumer prices fell to 7.48 percent in July from a nine-year peak of 7.56 percent in the previous month, as declining commodity prices eased inflationary pressure in the first month of the new fiscal year.

The last time inflation had rocketed past that level was July 2013, when it stood at 7.95 percent, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The inflation is, however, 2.12 percentage points higher than in July 2021, when inflation stood at 5.36 percent.

This year’s budget had set an average inflation target of 5.6 percent for the fiscal year.

The decline in consumer prices was notable and served as proof that Bangladesh’s economy was not in a state similar to that of crisis-hit Sri Lanka, Planning Minister MA Mannan said at a media conference on Wednesday.