Bangladesh’s economic indices rebound in July. Experts say it needs to maintain caution

The pressure on Bangladesh’s economy, generated by rising imports against less-than-sufficient exports and falling remittances amid escalating inflation, has eased slightly as the indices have rebounded in July.

Experts, however, do not think the time has come to relax. They have urged the government to be cautious about loosening the austerity measures and the monitoring that were initiated to help the country deal with the global economic crisis created by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The monthly year-on-year rise in inflation crossed the 6 percent mark in February and continued to increase by 7.56 percent in June before falling slightly by 7.48 percent in July.

Bangladeshi importers opened letters of credit, or LCs, worth $5.5 billion in July, down by 31 percent from June, as the central bank continued to tighten its control over imports.