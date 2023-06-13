Australian businesses, consumers at risk of sharp slowdown ahead

NAB on Tuesday raised its call on peak rates in the current cycle, adding two more quarter-point hikes to 4.6%. The bank lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast to 0.5% from 0.7%, while forecasting the jobless rate would rise to 5% by end-2024 from 3.7% in April.

Markets are now pricing the risk of two more hikes, and see rates staying elevated for the remainder of the year.

CONSUMERS UNDER THE PUMP

Data from Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) also points to the strains consumers are feeling as high living costs and surging mortgage rates erode spending power.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment rose 0.2% in June to 79.2. But that masked a significant difference before and after the RBA's latest hike on June 6, with the confidence reading coming in at 72.6 after the increase, versus 89.0 before.

The year-ahead outlook for family finances and economic conditions dipped 2.1% and 0.1% respectively, while the measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item fell by 5.7% in June.

Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac, said falling confidence around jobs was of most concern in the survey, given that had been a bright spot in otherwise bleak responses over the last year.