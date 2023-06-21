EU's powerful lending arm eyes first 'debt-for-nature' swap

The European Union's powerful lending arm, the European Investment Bank, expects to back its first 'debt-for-nature' swap this year as it bolsters efforts to stem biodiversity loss.

Debt-for-nature swaps, which help countries cut their debt in return for conservation commitments, are attracting growing interest after Ecuador's record $1.6 billion deal last month to protect the Galapagos Islands.

"We are working with a number of countries," Maria Shaw-Barragan, a Director of Lending at the 'EIB Global' arm of the bank that lends outside the EU, told Reuters.

Multilateral development banks play a crucial role by providing "credit guarantees" that allow cash-poor governments to borrow cheaply - savings which are then funnelled into protecting ecosystems from barrier reefs to rainforests.

Due to the EIB's vast firepower - its balance sheet is more than double that of the lending arm of the World Bank - its entrance into this pocket of finance has long been on the wishlist of those wanting a rapid increase in debt swaps.