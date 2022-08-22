Fuel oil extraction in 15 districts halted as traders launch 'symbolic' strike

Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of Khulna Divisional Committee of Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association said:

“A symbolic strike is being observed for 12 hours. As a result, the extraction of fuel oil from three depots in Khulna has been stopped, along with supplies to 10 districts in Khulna and five in greater Faridpur," said Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association's Khulna divisional committee.

"At the same time, oil extraction from depots in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions have also stopped."

However, fuel oil will continue to be sold at petrol pumps, said Murad.