    Fuel oil extraction in 15 districts halted as traders launch 'symbolic' strike

    But petrol pumps will continue selling fuel oil during the 12-hour strike to press for higher sales commission and tanker lorry fares

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 August 2022, 09:40 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 09:40 AM

    Fuel traders are observing a symbolic strike to press home their demands for an increase in sales commission and tanker lorry fares.

    Fuel extraction at Khulna's Padma, Meghna and Yamuna oil depots and supply to 15 districts have stopped amid the 12-hour strike on Monday.

    The strike, called by four organisations, including the Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association and the Bangladesh Tank-Lorry Owners Association, will continue until 6 pm.

    Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of Khulna Divisional Committee of Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association said:

    “A symbolic strike is being observed for 12 hours. As a result, the extraction of fuel oil from three depots in Khulna has been stopped, along with supplies to 10 districts in Khulna and five in greater Faridpur," said Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association's Khulna divisional committee.

    "At the same time, oil extraction from depots in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions have also stopped."

    However, fuel oil will continue to be sold at petrol pumps, said Murad.

