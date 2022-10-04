Global recession can be avoided with right fiscal policies: IMF's Georgieva

AGREEMENTS WITH TUNISIA, EGYPT

The IMF sees labour markets in the United States are still quite tight, demand is still quite significant for goods and services and the Fed has to continue on the course of tightening in that environment, she said.

"We are likely to see ... unemployment going up and that will be the time for the Fed has to say we have done our job. We can ease in the future. We are not there yet."

The IMF on Friday approved a new food shock borrowing window under its existing emergency financing instruments to help vulnerable countries cope with food shortages and high costs stemming from inflation exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Georgieva said somewhere between 10 and 20 countries - most of them in Africa - are likely to ask for access in the window and are eligible to receive funding.

She highlighted the IMF's mission in Malawi, saying the country may enter into a full IMF loan agreement after receiving emergency financing.

The fund is also in advanced discussions with Egypt and Tunisia, Georgieva added, as both governments are struggling under economic crises that have strained public finances.

"I can confirm that with both countries we are in a very advanced stage of discussing staff level agreements, whether it would be within days or weeks, hard to predict but it will be very soon," she said.

"We're looking at sizable programs. The exact size is always determined through negotiations and finalised with the authorities."