IMF cuts Asia's economic forecasts as China's slowdown bites

The International Monetary Fund cut Asia's economic forecasts on Friday as global monetary tightening, rising inflation blamed on the war in Ukraine, and China's sharp slowdown dampened the region's recovery prospects.

While inflation in Asia remains subdued compared with other regions, most central banks must continue raising interest rates to ensure inflation expectations do not become de-anchored, the IMF said in its Asia-Pacific regional economic outlook report.

"Asia's strong economic rebound early this year is losing momentum, with a weaker-than expected second quarter," said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

"Further tightening of monetary policy will be required to ensure that inflation returns to target and inflation expectations remain well anchored."

The IMF cut Asia's growth forecast to 4.0% this year and 4.3% next year, down 0.9% point and 0.8 point from April, respectively. The slowdown follows a 6.5% expansion in 2021.

"As the effects of the pandemic wane, the region faces new headwinds from global financial tightening and an expected slowdown of external demand," the report said.