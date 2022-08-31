New Russia gas halt tightens energy screws on Europe

Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

The outage for maintenance on Nord Stream 1 means that no gas will flow to Germany between 0100 GMT on Aug 31 and 0100 GMT on Sept 3, according to Russian state energy giant Gazprom.

Data from the Nord Stream 1 operator's website showed flows at zero for 0400-0500 Central European Time (0200-0300 GMT) on Wednesday.

European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on it after its invasion of Ukraine and have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using energy supplies as a "weapon of war". Moscow denies doing this.

Further restrictions on European gas supplies would heighten an energy crunch that has already sent wholesale gas prices soaring over 400% since last August, creating a painful cost-of-living crisis for consumers and businesses and forcing governments to spend billions to ease the burden.

Unlike last month's 10-day maintenance for Nord Stream 1, the upcoming work was announced less than two weeks in advance and is being carried out by Gazprom not Nord Stream AG, focusing on the last operating turbine at the station.