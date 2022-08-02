Bangladesh suspends Teletalk's 5G expansion plan amid forex crunch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to put the Tk 2.36 billion 5G network expansion project by state-owned telecom operator Teletalk in ‘important’ Dhaka areas on hold amid Bangladesh’s current foreign exchange crunch.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council chaired by the prime minister via video conference from the Ganabhaban.

Nearly 80 percent of the equipment for the project needed to be imported with foreign reserves. Amid the current forex crunch, the prime minister questioned why the project was going ahead when 4G services have not been properly implemented across the country.

“The prime minister said the 5G project was not necessary at the moment and it would be re-considered in the future, at an appropriate time," Planning Minister MA Mannan said after the meeting.