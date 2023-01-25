Rupee edges higher on soft dollar, traders eye inflows

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US currency on Wednesday, as the dollar remained muted and Treasury yields declined.

The rupee was trading at 81.5350 per dollar by 10:13 am IST, compared with its previous close of 81.72.

The currency weakened around 0.7% in the first two days of the week. Traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India likely buying dollars on Monday when the rupee scaled a high of 80.88.