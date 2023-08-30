IMF says $650bn reserve boost helped global economy, urges caution on future allocation

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said its August 2021 allocation of $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights helped countries cope with the COVID pandemic and averted worse outcomes, but cautioned against rushing into future allocations.

"While an SDR allocation is a very useful and important mechanism to build confidence and strengthen global economic and financial resilience, it is not a silver bullet," the heads of the IMF's finance and strategy departments wrote in a new blog released alongside a full report on the issue.

Finance director Bernard Lauwers and strategy chief Ceyla Pazarbasioglu said members should carefully evaluate any future moves to issue more SDRs given the current environment of higher interest rates and inflation.