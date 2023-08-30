    বাংলা

    IMF says $650bn reserve boost helped global economy, urges caution on future allocation

    Governments generally pursued what the IMF called "responsible policies" and saved Special Drawing Rights to protect against future shocks

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2023, 02:23 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 02:23 AM

    The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said its August 2021 allocation of $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights helped countries cope with the COVID pandemic and averted worse outcomes, but cautioned against rushing into future allocations.

    "While an SDR allocation is a very useful and important mechanism to build confidence and strengthen global economic and financial resilience, it is not a silver bullet," the heads of the IMF's finance and strategy departments wrote in a new blog released alongside a full report on the issue.

    Finance director Bernard Lauwers and strategy chief Ceyla Pazarbasioglu said members should carefully evaluate any future moves to issue more SDRs given the current environment of higher interest rates and inflation.

    "With close to $1 trillion in SDRs allocated to date, the international community has a collective responsibility to evaluate carefully any future decisions to issue SDRs and ensure transparency in the use of such global reserve assets," they said. "At the current juncture, members need to take into account the environment of higher interest and inflation rates, which is making the use of SDRs more costly."

    The $650 billion SDR allocation was the IMF's largest ever. The 45-page report concluded it was generally beneficial, helped meet the long-term global need for reserves and supported market confidence.

    It said the allocation of new unconditional reserve assets benefited all IMF members, especially low-income countries, whose reserves were bolstered by 23% on average and by up to 40% for some sub-Saharan African countries.

    Twenty-nine members had pledged a total of $103.4 billion in SDRs to two IMF trusts benefiting vulnerable low- and middle-income countries, the report found, although it said more efforts were needed to turn pledges into actual contributions, and close remaining fundraising gaps.

    "This is critical to adequately resource the global financial safety net and support vulnerable countries facing multiple shocks and challenging transitions," they said.

    The blog said countries generally used the emergency reserves to boost reserve buffers, lowering borrowing costs, while a number of emerging market economies and low-income countries also use them to finance pressing fiscal needs.

    The report showed that governments generally pursued what the IMF called "responsible policies" and saved SDRs to protect against future shocks, with only some emerging markets and developing countries delaying adjustments and reforms.

    RELATED STORIES
    The International Monetary Fund's logo is seen outside the global lender's headquarters in Washington, US, April 20, 2018.
    IMF MD to meet leaders in China
    Kristalina Georgieva will be in Jakarta from Sept 4 to Sept 7 and New Delhi from Sept 8 to Sept 10
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
    Custodianship of critical minerals a global responsibility: Modi
    The comments come as adequate supplies of minerals critical for the transition to environmentally friendlier energy is far from assured
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    WB gives $300m to train Bangladeshi rural youth
    The project is aimed at helping 900,000 economically disengaged youth gain skills and education needed for employment, entrepreneurship
    A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 12, 2018.
    Russia exit from Ukraine grain deal risks adding to food inflation: IMF
    An IMF spokesperson said the global lender would continue to carefully monitor ongoing developments in the region and their impact on global food insecurity

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks