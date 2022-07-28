July 28 2022

    বাংলা

    Hasina brushes aside concerns over dwindling forex reserves

    She thinks reserves to buy food for three months are sufficient

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 July 2022, 4:8 PM
    Updated : 28 July 2022, 4:8 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has waved aside concerns over Bangladesh’s dwindling US dollar reserves, saying she thinks reserve funds to buy food for three months are sufficient, while the country has enough foreign currency to purchase food for nine months

    “Some people have raised concerns over this [reserves] in discussions. I think reserves to buy food for three months are sufficient,” the prime minister said while inaugurating the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial Technical Training Centre via video link on Thursday.

    Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s reserves have decreased to around $40 billion from $48 billion a year ago after rapid growths. The reserves are sufficient to pay for food import bills for nine months, according to Hasina.

    She still urged all to focus on cutting dependency on imports by increasing domestic food production, emphasising the growth of farm-focused industries.

    Hasina said the government was taking measures to train the country’s youths to employ them in the 100 Economic Zones, not only to send them abroad.

    “We must keep in mind that we will have to reduce dependency on others. We must work to stand on our own feet.”

    RELATED STORIES
    US GDP shrinks in second quarter. Is the nation in recession?
    Is US in recession?
    The reading means the world's largest economy now fits an often-cited rule of thumb for a recession
    Recession lurking as US economy contracts again in the second quarter
    Recession lurking as US economy contracts again
    Slowing consumer spending has also left retailers with little appetite to accumulate more stock
    Police detectives warn of legal actions against stockpiling of US dollars amid crisis
    Strict steps against dollars hoarding: DB
    The detectives will also keep an eye out for the printing of counterfeit dollars
    From grain to gasoline: a brief world history of rationing
    From grain to gasoline: a brief world history of rationing
    Through war, siege and social strife, rich and poor countries across the world have had a long and often painful history of rationing anything from food to fuel and water

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher