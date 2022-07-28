Hasina brushes aside concerns over dwindling forex reserves

Sheikh Hasina has waved aside concerns over Bangladesh’s dwindling US dollar reserves, saying she thinks reserve funds to buy food for three months are sufficient, while the country has enough foreign currency to purchase food for nine months

“Some people have raised concerns over this [reserves] in discussions. I think reserves to buy food for three months are sufficient,” the prime minister said while inaugurating the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial Technical Training Centre via video link on Thursday.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s reserves have decreased to around $40 billion from $48 billion a year ago after rapid growths. The reserves are sufficient to pay for food import bills for nine months, according to Hasina.