Buttler says faith in team intact despite World Cup setback

Not even England's World Cup elimination could shake captain Jos Buttler's belief in his team or himself, the 33-year-old said after their title defence wilted with a defeat by Ashes rivals Australia on Saturday night.

Buttler's own form with the bat has been emblematic of his team's struggles in the tournament and England have looked woefully out of form and short of confidence in their first seven matches that include six defeats.

White-ball stalwart Buttler could not manage a single half-century so far in the tournament, while their star-studded batting lineup managed a 200-plus total only once in their last four outings.

"I wouldn't say the belief is shaken, more just the frustration grows and adds," Buttler told reporters.