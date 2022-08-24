Players body flags talent drain from international game to T20 leagues

The head of the global cricketers union (FICA) warns the drain of talent from the international game to Twenty20 leagues is a bigger concern than ever and the official 2023-2027 calendar will do nothing to address the issue.

Mushrooming T20 leagues have turned cricket's labour market on its head, presenting a scenario where players can earn significantly more from these gigs than they possibly can from international cricket.

"We have highlighted flight of talent away from international cricket as a critical issue for the game for a number of years, and it is now starting to impact on bigger countries, not just the smaller ones," FICA chief executive Tom Moffat told Reuters.

"Solutions to this issue require collective global thinking, collaboration, and compromise, to ensure a balanced global calendar that enables international cricket and domestic leagues to co-exist."

New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult may already have set the trend earlier this month when he negotiated a "significantly reduced role" with the national team so he could prioritise Twenty20 cricket.