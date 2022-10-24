De Kock blitz in vain as rain rescues Zimbabwe against S Africa

Quinton de Kock's blistering knock nearly handed South Africa victory over Zimbabwe before rain played spoilsport in their T20 World Cup opener in Hobart on Monday and both teams ended up sharing the points.

South Africa were comfortably chasing a reduced target of 64 off seven overs, after the match was already reduced to nine overs per side due to rain, and made an electric start with De Kock smashing 23 in the first over alone.

Play was briefly stopped due to rain but De Kock picked up where he left off, accelerating to a brutal 18-ball 47 but the next interruption after three overs proved to be the final one, with South Africa needing only 13 runs to seal victory.