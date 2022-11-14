Imran, Sharif shower praise on 'brave' Pakistan after World Cup heartbreak

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cricket great Imran Khan led tributes to Pakistan's valiant fight in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final against England saying the country was proud of the team led by Babar Azam.

Pakistan made a lion-hearted effort to defend a below-par total of 137-8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) but were dealt a body blow when pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi injured himself while taking a catch and eventually hobbled off the field without completing his quota of four overs.

Jos Buttler's England prevailed by five wickets at the MCG to claim their second T20 World Cup title but Pakistan's never-say-die attitude drew praise from fans that included the country's top politicians.

"Team Pakistan fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance..." tweeted Prime Minister Sharif.

"We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament."