Kohli in the runs again as India down Dutch at T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli hit a second successive unbeaten half century as India made it two wins from two matches at the Twenty20 World Cup with a comfortable 56-run victory over the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also reached the 50-mark as India eased to a competitive 179 for two before restricting the Dutch to 123 for nine to move a point clear of South Africa at the top of Group Two.

Kohli's 44-ball 62 featured only three fours and two sixes -- the first when he went inside out over the covers to bring up his 50 -- but was full of delightful touches and took his tally to 144 runs from the two matches.

While the night lacked the extraordinary drama of their Super 12 opener against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, there was a similar party atmosphere in Sydney with a big, noisy crowd almost entirely made up of India fans.