Stoinis blitz propels Australia to seven wicket win over Sri Lanka

Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned Australia's fastest T20 half-century on Tuesday as his side crushed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to secure their first win at the Twenty20 World Cup.

After being beaten by New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12, Australia elected to field and restricted Sri Lanka to 157-6.

They had to make do without the services of leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was ruled out at the 11th hour after testing positive for COVID-19.