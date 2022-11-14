    বাংলা

    Australia's Warner considers Test retirement after next year's Ashes

    The Australia opener plans to continue playing white-ball cricket at least until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 06:23 AM

    Australia opener David Warner has hinted he will quit Test cricket after next year's Ashes series in England but plans to continue playing white-ball cricket at least until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup.

    Defending champions Australia could not make the last four in the home T20 World Cup, which England won on Sunday, and it was a particularly subdued tournament for Warner.

    "Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off," Warner said on Triple M's Deadset Legends show.

    "Because that's how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year.

    "Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket.

    "But I love the white-ball game; it's amazing."

    Australia's Test schedule next year includes trips to India and England before they return to India for the 50-overs World Cup.

    West Indies and the United States co-host the 20-overs World Cup in 2024.

    Australia could potentially lose Warner and fellow batter Usman Khawaja next year when both would turn 36.

    Warner endured a horrid run in the home T20 World Cup with three single digit scores followed by 25 against Afghanistan though he remains a sought-after name in franchise cricket.

    "T20 cricket - I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024," the left-handed batter said.

    "For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for."

    Australia will engage with West Indies in a two-Test home series beginning on Nov 30, before hosting South Africa for three Tests and an equal number of one-day internationals.

