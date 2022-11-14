Australia's Warner considers Test retirement after next year's Ashes

Australia opener David Warner has hinted he will quit Test cricket after next year's Ashes series in England but plans to continue playing white-ball cricket at least until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup.

Defending champions Australia could not make the last four in the home T20 World Cup, which England won on Sunday, and it was a particularly subdued tournament for Warner.

"Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off," Warner said on Triple M's Deadset Legends show.