Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20 international over

The all-rounder did not even get to complete the over aswickets with his third, fourth and fifth deliveries dismissed Ireland to givethe tourists an 88-run victory in Belfast on Wednesday.
Off-spinner Bracewell became only the 35th bowler, andthird New Zealander after Jacob Oram and Tim Southee, to take wickets withthree consecutive balls in international T20s.
"I love cricket and I don't think that's ever beendone before in with your first over in T20 international cricket, taking ahat-trick," said teammate Ish Sodhi.
"If it has, I don't think it will be done again. Itwas great to see and, as a way to finish the match, it was fantastic. There'snot much the man can't do at the moment."
The 31-year-old Bracewell, cousin of Black Caps seamerDoug and nephew of former internationals Brendon and John, has made his NewZealand debut in all three formats this year.
He notched a century in his third one-day internationalinnings two weeks ago against Ireland in Dublin, smashing two sixes and threefours in the final over to drive New Zealand past their victory target of 301,again with a ball to spare.