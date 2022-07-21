July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20 international over

    Michael Bracewell has continued the remarkable start to his short format career for New Zealand with a hat-trick in his maiden over in Twenty20 international cricket.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 12:8 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 12:8 AM

    The all-rounder did not even get to complete the over aswickets with his third, fourth and fifth deliveries dismissed Ireland to givethe tourists an 88-run victory in Belfast on Wednesday.

    Off-spinner Bracewell became only the 35th bowler, andthird New Zealander after Jacob Oram and Tim Southee, to take wickets withthree consecutive balls in international T20s.

    "I love cricket and I don't think that's ever beendone before in with your first over in T20 international cricket, taking ahat-trick," said teammate Ish Sodhi.

    "If it has, I don't think it will be done again. Itwas great to see and, as a way to finish the match, it was fantastic. There'snot much the man can't do at the moment."

    The 31-year-old Bracewell, cousin of Black Caps seamerDoug and nephew of former internationals Brendon and John, has made his NewZealand debut in all three formats this year.

    He notched a century in his third one-day internationalinnings two weeks ago against Ireland in Dublin, smashing two sixes and threefours in the final over to drive New Zealand past their victory target of 301,again with a ball to spare.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Africa all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of ODI series v England
    South Africa all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of ODI series v England
    South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will miss the final two matches of the One-Day International series against England as he is put through return to play protocols following a concussion in ...
    IPL team owners buy all six franchises in South Africa T20 league
    IPL team owners buy all six franchises in South Africa T20 league
    Indian Premier League team owners have bought all six franchises of South Africa's new domestic T20 league, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Wednesday, underlining IPL's expanding global footprint.
    Pakistan ace Galle chase after Shafique masterclass
    Pakistan ace Galle chase after Shafique masterclass
    Abdullah Shafique struck 160 not out in a fourth innings masterclass to help Pakistan pull off a stunning chase and register a four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Galle on Wed ...
    'We are not cars': Stokes criticises packed schedule
    'We are not cars': Stokes criticises packed schedule
    Authorities should stop treating players like "cars" and fix cricket's "jam-packed" schedule to retain multi-format players, England's Ben Stokes said.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher