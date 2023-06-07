India's Rohit keeps cards close to chest for WTC final

"I'm not saying that Ashwin is not going to play," Rohit told reporters on Tuesday.

"We'll wait until tomorrow because one thing I have seen here, the pitch actually changes quite a bit day to day.

"Today it's looking this way, tomorrow it might be slightly different, who knows? So, the message to the boys has been very clear. All 15 must be ready to play at any point in time."

India also reached the final of the inaugural WTC in 2021 when New Zealand beat Virat Kohli's side in a rain-marred contest in Southampton.

Rohit has since replaced Kohli in the saddle, and the India captain said he had spoken with players about mistakes made in the previous final.