Chinese tourist hot spot Sanya imposes COVID lockdown

The southern Chinese beach holiday city of Sanya imposed a lockdown on Saturday and shut its public transport system to try to stop a COVID-19 outbreak during its peak tourist season.

Authorities announced the curbs would start at 6 am (2200 GMT), saying the COVID situation was "very severe" and people's movements were being restricted. It did not say when the measures might be lifted.

"We urge the general public and tourists to understand and give their support," authorities said in a statement on the city government's WeChat account.

The city on Hainan island reported 263 COVID cases for Friday. Authorities said they had detected the omicron subvariant BA.5.1.3.