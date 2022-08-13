Bangladesh records 144 virus cases, no deaths in a day

144 new virus cases, no deaths , bdnews24.comBangladesh has recorded 144 cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally of infections to 2,008,644.The death toll remained unchanged at 29,312 in the 24-hour count to Saturday morning, according to the latest government data. As many as 3,357 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.29 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 108 infections.
Another 456 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,950,843.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.12 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 589.33 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.43 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.