    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 349 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,005,606 as the death toll rises to 29,292

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 August 2022, 11:21 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 11:21 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 349 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,005,606.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by one in 24 hours to 29,292, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 5,953 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.86 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 199 infections.

    Another 1,011 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,943,421.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.9 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 577.36 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.40 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Biden feeling well, isolating after rebound case of COVID
    Biden feeling well after rebound COVID case
    He tested positive for COVID for the first time on July 21 and previously described his experience with the coronavirus as mild
    Bangladesh reports 365 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 365 cases, 3 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,005,257 as the death toll rises to 29,291
    Biden again tests positive for COVID-19, feels 'quite well': White House
    Biden again tests positive for COVID
    He tweets about his positive case saying it can happen to a "small minority of folks"
    Bangladesh reports 349 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 349 cases, 3 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,004,892 as the death toll rises by 5 to 29,288

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher