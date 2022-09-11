Combined, timely interventions saved many lives during COVID pandemic: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the combined and timely interventions of the government and the stakeholders helped avert possible disasters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bangladesh has “successfully” managed the pandemic and was” able to save many lives”, she said in a virtual address to the 2nd International Conference on Pain-2022 and the 7th International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain 2022 held in Dhaka on Saturday.
“Considering the density of population, many feared that huge [numbers of ] people would die from the pandemic. But the concerted and timely efforts by the government and the concerned stakeholders could avert the possible disaster,” she added.
Bangladesh Society of Anaesthesiologists Critical Care and Pain Physicians (BSA-CCPP) deserves appreciation for giving “National Guideline on Critically III COVID-19 Patients” and at the same time for the “Guideline on Rational Use of Oxygen”, Hasina said at the event organised by BSA-CCPP, the oldest medical society of the country which was formed in 1974.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have given special appointments to 409 junior consultants in Anaesthesia, 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses on an emergency basis to cope with the situation,” she said.
The prime minister hoped this conference would provide a platform for sharing the latest research information and techniques and help form a forum for international researchers from varied areas of pain, pain medication, assessment tools and pain management techniques.
Mentioning that people suffer from pain for various reasons, she said: "We seek immediate relief from pain whether it is acute or chronic. Pain medicine has become a very important sub-speciality of anaesthesiology in the developed world. BSA-CCPP has been trying to develop this sub-specialty under the anaesthesia department in Bangladesh."
Hasina also hoped that the development of this pain sub-specialty will reduce the suffering of patients from chronic pain like the pains of cancer patients.
“Successful control of pain is the principal aspect in medical treatment. In recent years, the advances of nanotechnology in pain management have been remarkable. Sometimes surgery can be avoidable for patients applying these newer techniques of interventional pain management.”
She expressed her pleasure to know that BSA-CCPP and the Centre for Disease Control of the Directorate General of Health Services are going to jointly publish the “Guideline for Interventional Pain Management” at this conference.
Regarding the overall development of the country's health sector, she said that Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in this sector in recent times.
“At present, there are five medical universities and 116 medical colleges in the country. The number of government hospital beds has doubled during the last decade. In the private sector, a good number of super-specialty hospitals have been established in the country.”
Hasina said her government has established around 18,500 community clinics and union healthcare centres across the country to reach health services at the doorsteps of the people.
The poor people are being provided with 30 different types of medicine free of cost, she added.