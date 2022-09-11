Combined, timely interventions saved many lives during COVID pandemic: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the combined and timely interventions of the government and the stakeholders helped avert possible disasters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh has “successfully” managed the pandemic and was” able to save many lives”, she said in a virtual address to the 2nd International Conference on Pain-2022 and the 7th International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain 2022 held in Dhaka on Saturday.

“Considering the density of population, many feared that huge [numbers of ] people would die from the pandemic. But the concerted and timely efforts by the government and the concerned stakeholders could avert the possible disaster,” she added.

Bangladesh Society of Anaesthesiologists Critical Care and Pain Physicians (BSA-CCPP) deserves appreciation for giving “National Guideline on Critically III COVID-19 Patients” and at the same time for the “Guideline on Rational Use of Oxygen”, Hasina said at the event organised by BSA-CCPP, the oldest medical society of the country which was formed in 1974.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have given special appointments to 409 junior consultants in Anaesthesia, 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses on an emergency basis to cope with the situation,” she said.