China declares 'decisive victory' over COVID-19

Nearly 800,000 severe cases received proper treatment, but leaders cautioned that while the epidemic situation continues to improve in China, the virus is still spreading globally and continues to mutate, according to state media.

The meeting stressed that China will increase the vaccination rate for the elderly, and strengthen the supply and production of medical goods.

The PSC, China's most powerful leadership body, urged all localities and departments to strengthen the medical service system, according to the report from Xinhua.

In December, China dismantled its almost three-year strict policies following historic protests against the government's tough anti-virus curbs. The U-turn unleashed COVID on a population of 1.4 billion that had been largely shielded from the disease since it emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Scant data from the country on deaths and hospitalisations as the surge swept across the country led many countries to implement curbs against Chinese travellers entering their countries, drawing the ire of the Chinese government.