US donates 1.5m more COVID doses for Bangladeshi children

The US has donated another 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer paediatric COVID-19 vaccine for Bangladeshi children aged between 5-11.

The vaccine comes to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through the COVAX programme, according to a statement from the US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.

It is the second shipment of US-donated vaccines for children this week and brings the total number of US vaccine donations to over 75 million, the statement said.