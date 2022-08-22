Bangladesh reports 178 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

The caseload stands at 2,009,970 as the death toll stays at 29,314
Bangladesh has recorded 178 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,010,148.
The death toll from the disease rose by one in 24 hours to hit 29,316, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.
Another 281 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,954,021.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.21 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 596.21 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.45 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.