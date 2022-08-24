    বাংলা

    Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers

    The requirement for tests will be lifted for vaccinated travellers from Sept 7, but daily caps on entrants will remain in place, Prime Minister Kishida says

    Reuters
    Published : 24 August 2022, 06:19 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2022, 06:19 AM

    Japan will waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers to the country, but daily caps on entrants will remain in place, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

    The requirement for tests will be lifted from Sept 7, Kishida said. No decision has been made yet on a reported plan to raise a daily cap on inbound travellers from 20,000 to 50,000, he added.

    "We will continue relaxing these measures gradually," said Kishida, who addressed reporters online as he is recuperating from COVID at his official residence.

    Japan has maintained some of the strictest pandemic border measures among major economies, requiring travellers to present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.

    Kishida said in May that he wanted to bring Japan's border measures more in line with those of other Group of Seven nations.

    Japan in June opened up to tourists for the first time in two years, but requirements that they apply for visas and stick to guided, package tours have kept the actual numbers of inbound visitors small.

    RELATED STORIES
    All 17 children vaccinated against COVID in trial are ‘doing well’
    Children ‘doing well’ after COVID shots
    The trial appears successful and children aged 5-11 will start receiving the vaccines in Dhaka schools on Aug 25
    Bangladesh reports 175 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
    Daily virus count: 175 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,010,323 while the death toll stays at 29,316
    US donates 10m Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh
    US donates 10m more Pfizer vaccines
    The shots will be used to expand vaccinations to teens and adults across Bangladesh, says the US embassy in Dhaka
    Bangladesh study finds antibodies wane six months after COVID booster shot
    Antibodies wane 6 months after COVID booster: study
    The findings may be useful in deciding whether the elderly or immunocompromised people need a fourth dose of the vaccine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher