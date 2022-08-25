Bangladesh rolls out COVID-19 vaccine shots for children aged 5-11

Kayanat, a nursery student, was a bit worried when she came to Senpara Parbata Government Primary School to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. But her worries were over pretty soon and she was smiling as she left the school grounds with her mother.

She was initially nervous but ended up enjoying the experience, especially when the teachers gave her some chocolate afterwards.

Monowara Akter, Kayanat’s mother, said she felt relieved that her child got the shot as she will be protected from the virus from now on.

“I hope now she'll be protected against the coronavirus. We all took the shot. She was initially reluctant, but grew more enthusiastic and has agreed to get another shot if it is given out," said Monowara, a resident of Section 7 in Mirpur.

Students from different grades were seen coming to the Senpara Parbata Govt Primary School to take the COVID vaccine. The authorities started with the students in the nursery.

Most of them were terrified, but the teachers distributed chocolates to boost their morale.