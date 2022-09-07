Bangladesh reports 282 new COVID cases in a day, death toll remains unchanged

Bangladesh has recorded 282 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,013,689.

But no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, keeping the death toll from the disease unchanged at 29,329, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 4,066 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.94 percent.