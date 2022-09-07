    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 282 new COVID cases in a day, death toll remains unchanged

    The caseload stands at 2,013,689 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,329

    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 09:55 AM
    Bangladesh has recorded 282 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,013,689.

    But no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, keeping the death toll from the disease unchanged at 29,329, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 4,066 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.94 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 244 infections.

    Another 165 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,957,820.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 606.29 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.50 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

