US donates 10m Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh

The US has donated another 10 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh through the COVAX programme.
The shots will be used to expand vaccinations to teens and adults across the country, the US embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.
Over two-thirds of international COVID vaccine donations to Bangladesh have come from the US, it said.
“The United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support every facet of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign,” the statement said. “This effort includes training over 51,000 healthcare providers and other workers on safely administering vaccines to support Bangladesh’s COVID-19 vaccination roll out across 64 districts.”
The US has donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers and helped transport 57 million doses of vaccines.
It has also contributed more than $140 million in development and humanitarian assistance related to COVID-19 to Bangladesh, along with $4 billion in donations to support the COVAX effort.