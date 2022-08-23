All 17 children vaccinated against COVID in trial are ‘doing well’

The 17 children aged 5-11, who were administered the coronavirus vaccine in a trial, and their parents say they are doing well.

No one had any side effects after taking the first dose. One child had a little fever but recovered a day later.

On Aug 11, the children from Abul Bashar Government Primary School in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar received the Pfizer shot in the trial at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The children and their parents said on Tuesday all of them went to school and played with their friends the day after vaccination.

Nidhi Nandini Kundu, a class III student, was the first to get vaccinated on the first day.