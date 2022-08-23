    বাংলা

    All 17 children vaccinated against COVID in trial are ‘doing well’

    The trial appears successful and children aged 5-11 will start receiving the vaccines in Dhaka schools on Aug 25

    Published : 23 August 2022
    The 17 children aged 5-11, who were administered the coronavirus vaccine in a trial, and their parents say they are doing well.

    No one had any side effects after taking the first dose. One child had a little fever but recovered a day later.

    On Aug 11, the children from Abul Bashar Government Primary School in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar received the Pfizer shot in the trial at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

    The children and their parents said on Tuesday all of them went to school and played with their friends the day after vaccination.

    Nidhi Nandini Kundu, a class III student, was the first to get vaccinated on the first day.

    Nidhi's father Nanda Gopal Kundu said: “She took a little rest on the day of vaccination. She had no fever. They are fine. UNICEF people came to their school on Monday to interview them.”

    Shamima Siddika Tasin, another girl who was vaccinated on that day, inspired other friends at school. “I'm doing well after getting vaccinated. Nothing happened to me nor was I afraid. After that, I'll take the second dose. I told a school friend to get vaccinated the way I did,” an excited Shamima said.

    Happy Akhter Shathi, mother of Sanjida Akhter of class IV, said: “She ran a slight temperature which came down after a day of medication. No complications arose after vaccination. She went to school regularly.”

    Debjani Dutta, mother of second-grade student Soumyadwip Das, said he continued to go to school from the day after vaccination. “There was no complication. As far as I know, other children didn't have much of a problem after getting vaccinated, which was really good.”

    Professor Ahmedul Kabir, an additional director general of health services, said they also inquired about those children and that no one had much of a problem.

    “It is the Pfizer vaccine, made for kids. Vaccination will be very useful in protecting children from the coronavirus.”

    Ahmedul said children aged 5-11 will start getting vaccinated against the virus in schools in Dhaka on Aug 25. The DGHS has plans to vaccinate children in other parts of the country later.

    Bangladesh began the vaccination of adults in 2021 and the next year, 12 to 17-year-olds were also covered.

