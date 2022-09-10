    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 222 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,014,577 as the death toll hits 29,332

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Sept 2022, 10:00 AM
    Updated : 10 Sept 2022, 10:00 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 222 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,014,577.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,332 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 2,574 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.62 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 199 infections.

    Another 247 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,958,554.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.22 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 607.98 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.51 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 278 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 278 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,014,355 as the death toll hits 29,331
    Bangladesh reports 388 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 388 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,014,077 as the death toll hits 29,330
    Bangladesh reports 282 new COVID cases in a day, death toll remains unchanged
    Daily virus count: 282 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,013,689 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,329
    Bangladesh reports 313 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 313 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,013,407 as the death toll hits 29,329

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher