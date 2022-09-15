    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 438 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,016,583 as the death toll hits 29,337

    News Desk
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 09:38 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 438 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,016,583.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,337 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 4,920 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.90 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 357 infections.

    Another 303 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,959,787.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.18 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 610.35 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.52 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

