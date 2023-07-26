Bangladesh reports 38 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

As many as 694 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.48 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 33.

Another 20 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,093.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.