    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 38 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload rises to 2,044,169 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,469

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2023, 11:05 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 11:05 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,169.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,469 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 694 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.48 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 33.

    Another 20 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,093.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

