Bangladesh reports 22 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 22 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,230.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 4,817 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.46 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 15 infections.